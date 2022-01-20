Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Truck runs over two bike-borne migrant workers in Ludhiana

Police booked a truck dirver for running over two migrant workers in a road mishap near Jandiali Buddewal Chowk in Focal Point, Ludhiana
A truck ran over two migrant workers in a road mishap near Jandiali Buddewal Chowk in Focal Point, Ludhiana. (HT File)
Published on Jan 20, 2022 12:13 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana

A truck ran over two migrants, who were travelling on a bike, near Jandiali Buddewal Chowk in Focal Point on Tuesday night.

The victims have been identified as Nandan, 32, and Vinod, 28, both natives of Bahraich district of Uttar Pradesh. The duo had moved to the city about two years ago in search of work, and had got job at a steel factory.

They were heading to work after having dinner on the fateful night when the speeding truck rammed into their bike, killing them on the spot, said Focal Point station house officer (SHO) Rajesh Kumar. The incident took place around 10pm.

The SHO said the truck driver, identified as Parsu Ram, who also hails from Uttar Pradesh, has been nabbed and a case under Section 304-A (causing death by negligence) of the Indian Penal Code has been registered.

Families of both the victims have been informed.

