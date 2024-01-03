close_game
Truckers' strike: 200 PRTC buses on interstate routes come to a halt

Truckers’ strike: 200 PRTC buses on interstate routes come to a halt

ByHT Correspondent, Patiala
Jan 03, 2024 07:46 AM IST

PRTC chairman Ranjodh Singh Hadana said PRTC depots have fuel stock that can only last till Wednesday afternoon. As per the PRTC officials, around 80,000 litres of diesel is consumed daily by PRTC buses.

Karam Prakash

Heavy rush at a petrol pump following nationwide strike of oil tankers, in Amritsar on Tuesday. (PTI)
Heavy rush at a petrol pump following nationwide strike of oil tankers, in Amritsar on Tuesday. (PTI)

Amid fuel crisis in the state, caused by the ongoing strike by truck drivers, Pepsu Road Transport Corporation (PRTC) on Tuesday had to cut down interstate bus services.

PRTC chairman Ranjodh Singh Hadana said PRTC depots have fuel stock that can only last till Wednesday afternoon. As per the PRTC officials, around 80,000 litres of diesel is consumed daily by PRTC buses.

“Around 200 buses of the total fleet ply on interstate routes which have come to a halt. The IOCL has assured us that they will provide diesel by Wednesday afternoon,” said one of the general managers of PRTC.

The PRTC has a fleet of over 1,109 buses. The PRTC said volvo bus services to Delhi airport will, however, function as earlier.

“Only interstate services have been hit due to the ongoing fuel crisis. Bus services within the state are running smoothly. We have fuel stock which can last until Wednesday afternoon,” said the PRTC chairman.

The PRTC officials told HT that the ongoing situation would improve by Wednesday afternoon as Indian Oil Corporation Limited, which provides diesel to PRTC, would soon resume the supply.

