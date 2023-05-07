Ludhiana: Tutor brutally thrashes Class 2 student, booked

A tuition teacher brutally thrashed a Class 2 student for not reciting the chapter on Saturday. The doctors who treated the girl found eight injury marks on her body, including her face, neck, shoulder, back and knees. After the family filed a complaint, the Jagraon police registered an FIR against the teacher.

The accused has been identified as Pinder of Agwad Rara of Jagraon.

The accused has been identified as Pinder of Agwad Rara of Jagraon. The girl stated that after she tried to run away from the tuition class to save herself, the teacher nabbed her and again thrashed her with sticks.

The FIR has been lodged following the statement of the mother of the victim. She stated that her daughter is a student of Class 2 at a Jagraon school.

She added that on Saturday, her daughter returned home crying with injuries marks on her face and other body parts. On being asked, the girl stated that the tuition teacher thrashed her for not reciting a chapter.

“The girl stated that the tuition teacher slapped her multiple times. When she tried to escape from the tuition class to save herself, the teacher nabbed her and thrashed her with a stick,” the victim’s mother said.

“I immediately informed my husband and took my daughter to a hospital for a medical examination. Later, I filed a police complaint, “she added.

ASI Atma Singh, who is investigating the case, said that the girl has at least eight injury marks on her body. After the medical examination, the police lodged an FIR under Sections 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), and 341 (wrongful restraint) of the IPC and Section 75 of the Juvenile Act at City Jagraon police station. The police conducted a raid at the house of the tuition teacher, but she is on the run after locking the house.