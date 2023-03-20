TV journalist held in Haryana’s Fatehabad on MLA’s son’s complaint

The police arrested Fatehabad-based TV journalist Jaspal Singh after booking him under Section 67 of the Information Technology Act, 2000, Sections 384 (extortion) and 500 (defamation) of the IPC and various sections of the SC/ST Act on the complaint of BJP MLA from Ratia Lakshman Napa’s son Sumit Kumar on Saturday.

Several journalists from Haryana on Saturday night met Fatehabad deputy commissioner Jagdish Sharma and submitted a memorandum to him. (HT Photo)

In his complaint to the police, Sumit accused Jaspal of defaming his father by sharing news on several Facebook and WhatsApp groups pertaining to his father’s name in a gambling case registered on March 16 while his father was away from Ratia when the FIR was lodged.

However, various journalist bodies on Sunday condemned Jaspal’s arrest. The scribe was produced before a court in Ratia on Sunday that sent him to judicial custody.

In the memorandum, the journalists claimed that Jaspal was picked up from his home and termed it an attack on the fourth pillar of democracy and an attempt to suppress independent voices.

