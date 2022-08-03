Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / TVSN Prasad appointed Haryana home secretary, Anurag Rastogi finance secy

TVSN Prasad appointed Haryana home secretary, Anurag Rastogi finance secy

Published on Aug 03, 2022 03:43 PM IST
18 IAS officers shuffled, including ACS, public health, Apoorva Kumar Singh who got the additional charge of irrigation, while G Anupama got the additional charge of health
TVSN Prasad (left) with Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar in Chandigarh. Prasad has been appointed additional chief secretary, home, following the retirement of Rajeev Arora. (HT file photo)
The Haryana government on Wednesday appointed 1988-batch IAS officer TVSN Prasad as additional chief secretary (ACS), home, following the retirement of incumbent ACS, home, Rajeev Arora.

A total of 18 IAS officers were shuffled. ACS, excise and taxation, Anurag Rastogi was given the additional charge of finance and planning.

Principal secretary, urban local bodies, was given the additional charge of town and country planning, a post that fell vacant following the retirement of Devender Singh.

ACS, public health, Apoorva Kumar Singh was given the additional charge of irrigation.

G Anupama was given the additional charge of health. Ankur Gupta was posted as ACS, PWD, while Anand Mohan Sharan was posted as ACS, industries and commerce.

Vineet Garg was transferred as ACS, forests and environment, Anil Malik as ACS, development and panchayat, and Vijayendra Kumar as principal secretary, higher and technical education.

