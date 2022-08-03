Kuldeep Bishnoi quits as Congress MLA from Haryana assembly, set to join BJP
Kuldeep Bishnoi, the Haryana Congress rebel MLA from Adampur, resigned from the assembly on Wednesday, a day before he is set to join the BJP.
Also read: Congress rebel Kuldeep Bishnoi set to join BJP on Thursday
Accompanied with his wife Renuka, 53-year-old Bishnoi met Haryana Speaker Gian Chand Gupta in the Vidhan Sabha in Chandigarh and handed over his resignation, paving the way for the Adampur byelection.
According to the convention, Bishnoi signed a one-line resignation letter in front of the Speaker before submitting it. With his resignation, the tally of the Congress in the 90-member House has come down to 30.
Later, Bishnoi, who is the younger son of former Haryana chief minister Bhajan Lal, told reporters that he will join the BJP in Delhi on Thursday with his supporters.
Responding to a question, the four-time MLA said that he wanted his son Bhavey Bishnoi to contest the byelection from Adampur if the BJP agrees.
“Before starting a new political journey... held a long discussion with my own people and as always received lots of love and support for which I will always be grateful for the people of Adampur,” Bishnoi had tweeted in Hindi before quitting the Congress and the assembly.
The two-time Lok Sabha member Bishnoi had been sulking after the Congress high command did not appoint him as the Haryana Congress chief during the reshuffle and since then he was seen reaching out to the BJP.
The cross-voting by Bishnoi helped the BJP-JJP backed independent candidate, Kartikeya Sharma, pull off a stunning victory in the recent Rajya Sabha election. The Congress expelled Bishnoi from all party positions after its candidate Ajay Maken lost the election by a whisker due to cross-voting.
Responding to a question about Bishnoi joining the BJP, the Congress Legislature Party leader, Bhupinder Singh Hooda, said he is free to take a decision on his political future. “He should have resigned from the Congress the day he had cross-voted. We are ready for the bypoll,” Hooda said.
“Hooda had challenged me to resign, and I accepted his challenge. Now, I challenge him to contest elections and win from Adampur constituency,” news agency ANI quoted Bishnoi as saying after his resignation as an MLA.
-
Cong's Kuldeep Bishnoi resigns from Haryana Assembly, may join BJP tomorrow
Congress MLA Kuldeep Bishnoi on Wednesday resigned from the Haryana Assembly. Bishnoi submitted his resignation to Assembly speaker Gian Chand Gupta. He is expected to join the ruling BJP on Thursday. Kuldeep after quitting as MLA from the Adampur constituency in Haryana also challenged Bhupinder Singh Hooda to contest and win the seat vacated by him. Notably, his resignation will necessitate a bypoll from the Adampur seat in Hisar district.
-
Bollywood director’s phone snatched from Delhi’s Connaught Place
A Bollywood director became the latest victim of phone snatching after bike-borne thieves mugged him in the inner circle of Cannaught Place in Delhi on Monday night while he was booking a cab. The complainant, identified as Yogesh Ishwar Dhabuwala, told the police that he was standing at the edge of the street around 10:20 pm and was about to book a cab when two men came on a bike and snatched his phone.
-
Siddaramaiah's birthday bash leads to traffic congestion for miles in Davanagere
The Davanagere district battled with heavy traffic for miles on Wednesday as senior Congress leader and former CM Siddaramaiah celebrated Siddaramaiah's' 75th birthday with thousands of loyalists coming on the streets. The party's national leader Rahul Gandhi is reportedly on a visit to Karnataka to attend the party's political affairs committee meeting on Wednesday, ahead of the upcoming 2023 assembly polls. Siddaramaiah served as Karnataka's CM from 2013 to 2018.
-
5-day permission for mandals to use loudspeakers during Ganpati festival: Shinde
Maharashtra chief minister Eknath Shinde on Wednesday announced five days permission instead of the usual four days for mandals to use loudspeakers till midnight during Ganpati festival. According to current practice, local authorities like Pune Municipal Corporation give permission to Ganesh mandals to set up pandals ahead of the festival every year. The permission is valid for that year's festival.
-
Mumbai: Traffic movement to be affected on Western Express Highway, Malabar Hill
Mumbai traffic is expected to be slow on the western express highway and Malabar Hill on Wednesday morning due to scheduled VVIP movement, the Mumbai traffic police said. “Due to a pre-scheduled VVIP visit, traffic is likely to be slow between Santacruz Airport, the WEH to Malabar Hill from 10:30am to 11:30am and Malabar Hill to Regal Circle from 12:30pm to 06:00pm”, the tweet read.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics