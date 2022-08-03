Congress rebel Kuldeep Bishnoi set to join BJP on Thursday
Haryana Congress’ Adampur assembly segment MLA Kuldeep Bishnoi, who had unfurled the banner of revolt against the party by cross-voting during the recent Rajya Sabha election, is likely to resign from Vidhan Sabha on Wednesday and join the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Thursday in Delhi.
Bishnoi, 53, who is a fourth-term MLA, is scheduled to meet Haryana assembly speaker Gian Chand Gupta on Wednesday.
Confirming that Bishnoi had sought an appointment, speaker Gupta said. “I don’t know why he wants to meet me...it will be clear only on Wednesday.”
In a tweet, the rebel Congress MLA gave ample indications of leaving the Congress that means his resignation will necessitate bypoll in Adampur.
“Before starting a new political journey...held a long discussion with my own people and as always received lots of love and support for which I will always be grateful for the people of Adampur...,” Bishnoi tweeted in Hindi.
As per reports, Bishnoi told his supports that he will join the BJP in Delhi on Thursday.
The two-time Lok Sabha MP Bishnoi had been sulking after the Congress high command did not appoint him as the Haryana Congress chief during the reshuffle and since then he was seen reaching out to the BJP.
It was the result of Bishnoi’s move to cross-vote that helped the BJP-JJP backed independent candidate Kartikeya Sharma pulling off a stunning victory in the Rajya Sabha election.
The Congress had expelled Bishnoi from all party positions after losing the Rajya Sabha election by a whisker in Haryana due to cross-voting.
As the Congress did not deliberately expel the Adampur MLA from the party, Bishnoi was left with the option of either abide by the Congress whip in the House or quit the party.
Responding to a question about Kuldeep Bishnoi joining the BJP, CLP leader Bhupinder Singh Hooda said he is free to take a decision on his political future.
“He should have resigned from the Congress the day he had cross-voted...we are ready for the bypoll,” Hooda said.
54 new Covid infections in Ludhiana
As many as 54 new Covid cases were detected in Ludhiana on Tuesday. The district currently has 289 active cases, of which 265 patients are in home isolation, 20 are undergoing treatment at a private facility, and four are admitted at a government health facility. Ludhiana has so far recorded 1,12,529 Covid infections, of which 1,09,236 people have successfully defeated the virus and 3,004 patients have succumbed to it.
Jagraon trader gets extortion call from ‘Goldy Brar gang’
In the third such case in seven days, a Jagraon-based trader received an extortion call from an unidentified person claiming to be a member of the Goldy Brar gang. The trader, Gurkirpal Singh Dhillon, 68, of Royal Villa Colony of Jagraon said that he received the first call via WhatsApp on July 29. The caller claimed that he was a member of the gang run by Goldy Brar, who is wanted by the police in Punjabi singer-turned-politician Sidhu Moose Wala murder case. Police are trying to trace the caller.
Ludhiana: Labourer stabbed to death, friend hurt in robbery bid
An unidentified miscreant stabbed a labourer to death with a sharp-edged weapon and injured Ali's friend in a robbery bid on Oswal Road in Doraha. The victim has been identified as a native of Faizabad of Uttar Pradesh, 35, Meraj Ali. He was living here in a rented accommodation. His friend, who suffered injuries, is a native of Siwan of Bihar, 35, Manjay Kumar. He raised the alarm following which passersby informed the police.
Sugarcane crop in Haryana under pest attack; farmers stare at losses
Sugarcane growers in Haryana are a worried lot as the crop is under a pest attack, largely known as top-borer and pokkah boeng. Farmers of the major cane-growing districts of Yamunanagar, Karnal, Kurukshetra and Kaithal said the crops are badly affected and they were running from pillar to post to protect their crops. As per farmers and experts from the agriculture department, two major diseases, top-borer and pokka boeing, have been reported in sugarcane.
Ludhiana gets Punjab’s first integrated command and control centre
Punjab local bodies minister Inderbir Singh Nijjar on Tuesday inaugurated the state's first hi-tech integrated command and control centre, under which 1,401 closed-circuit television cameras have been installed in the city. The minister said that 330 more cameras are being installed in the city which will be attached with ICCC. These new cameras will also help to monitor secondary garbage collection points, compactors along stray animals, Buddha Nullah.
