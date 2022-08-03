‘Smriti Irani is a pathological liar’: Congress on ‘Silly Soul’ bar row

Congress on Wednesday slammed Union minister Smriti Irani in connection with the Silly Souls Café and Bar case and alleged that the goods and services tax (GST) number allotted to the family’s company, Eightall Food and Beverage, is the same as the one allotted to the bar in question. The party also demanded that Goa chief minister Pramod Sawant must issue a statement to clear the air regarding the matter.

“There is no iota of doubt that Smriti Irani…and her family runs this Silly Souls Café and Bar... She cannot hide anything here. It is an open and shut case… She is a pathological liar,” claimed Congress spokesperson Girish Chodankar.

He alleged that the address of the bar is the same as the one listed in the company, which is allegedly run by the Union minister’s husband. Moreover, the GST number allotted to the company is identical to the one allotted to Silly Souls, added the Congress spokesperson.

A major controversy broke out when Silly Souls was served a show cause notice after it was found that its owners renewed the restaurant’s liquor license using the name of a deceased person. Irani and her 18-year-old daughter found themselves entangled in the controversy when Congress leaders alleged that the latter runs an ‘illegal bar’. In retaliation, Irani filed a defamation suit against Congress leaders.

Citing example of her controversial educational qualifications, Chodankar said Irani has a history of lying, and claimed that the BJP leader in 2019, while filing her Lok Sabha seat nominations, said her highest educational qualification was Part 1 of bachelor’s of commerce from Delhi University (DU) in 1994. However, in her 2004 affidavit submitted from Delhi’s Chandni Chowk, she claimed that she completed her BA in 1996 from DU’s School of Correspondence, he said.

BJP spokespersons were unavailable for comments.

Meanwhile, the Delhi high court on Monday said that Congress leaders conspired to “launch a tirade of false scathing and belligerent personal attacks”. Previously on July 29, they directed three Congress leaders – Jairam Ramesh, Pawan Khera and Netta D’Souza – to delete their tweets regarding the contentious issue, and warned that if the leaders failed to remove the tweets within 24 hours, Twitter would remove them.