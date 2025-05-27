Search Search
Tuesday, May 27, 2025
TVSN Prasad sworn in as Haryana chief information commissioner

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
May 27, 2025 05:56 AM IST

Four state information commissioners, along with state chief information commissioner (SCIC) TVSN Prasad, were administered the oath of office by Haryana governor Bandaru Dattatreya at Raj Bhavan on Monday.

State chief information commissioner TVSN Prasad is a former IAS officer who retired as chief secretary (File)

The four newly appointed state information commissioners are Amarjit Singh, who is a retired HCS officer; former Congress leader Karamvir Saini, who joined the BJP in 2019; former Haryana Public Service Commission member Neeta Khera from Ambala; and Sanjay Madaan from Karnal. SCIC TVSN Prasad is a former IAS officer who retired as chief secretary.

