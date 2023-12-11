Twin suicide case: Influential people forcing us to compromise, victims' kin say

The family members of the two brothers, who ended their life nearly four months back after they were allegedly harassed by three police personnel, on Monday claimed that they were being forced by ‘influential’ people to strike a compromise with the accused.

Twin suicide case: ‘Influential’ people forcing us to compromise, claim kin of victims (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“Several influential people have approached the family asking me and victims’ parents to withdraw the complaint. Every time a new caller makes the call and makes the same conversation. We have rejected their pleas and told them that the case will be taken to its logical conclusion,” Manavjit Singh, a close relative of the family, who is the complainant and eyewitness in the case, said.

Stay tuned with breaking news on HT Channel on Facebook. Join Now

He also blamed the police of botching up the investigation into the matter and accused them of assisting dismissed SHO Navdeep Singh, who is one of the accused in the case and on the run.

Kapurthala’s senior superintendent of police Vatsala Gupta said that they have no information about the victims’ family getting such calls.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“It is between both the parties as the family had not informed the police about such calls,” she said, adding “There is no laxity in the investigation process. The police teams have made multiple attempts to arrest the accused SHO but he remains fugitive,” she said.

On August 17, the two brothers, aged 26 and 34, had allegedly jumped into Beas River after being allegedly harassed by the three cops when the duo had gone to the police station with regard to a marital dispute of the sister of the friend of one of the victims.

SHO Navdeep has approached the Supreme Court for anticipatory bail after the Punjab and Haryana high court dismissed his bail application on October 17.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The other two police personnel, including assistant sub-inspector (ASI) Balwinder Singh and woman constable Jagjeet Kaur, were granted bail by the high court in the case.