Two accused arrested in murder case in Patiala

Police claimed to have arrested two accused in a murder case of a person who had gone missing on January 2.

Varun Sharma, senior superintendent of police (SSP) Patiala, in a communique, said that a case was registered by the police on January 6 that Gurdev Singh, son of Chanan Singh, a resident of Alipur village reportedly went missing on January 2.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

According to the police, after investigations it was found that Gurdev Singh was allegedly murdered at the turn of the Anaj Mandi in Patiala on January 2 by Ajit Singh, a resident of Bharat Nagar, Patiala with his accomplices Golu Kumar, a resident of Uttar Pradesh and Boby Mehra, a resident of Kurali. His body was thrown in Bhakra canal, which was recovered and handed over to his relatives.

The police have nabbed Ajit Singh and Golu Kumar while Boby Mehra is yet to be arrested. According to the police, in 2017, Gurdev Singh was an accused in the murder case of Bhagat Singh, who was a brother of Ajit Singh, but he was acquitted by the court in 2019. His brother, Ajit Singh used to threaten him and had held a grudge against him. Reportedly, Ajit Singh murdered Gurdev Singh with his accomplices to avenge the murder of Bhagat Singh.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}