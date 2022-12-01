Two armed men caught after police encounter at Chheharta in Amritsar

Two armed men were arrested and three of their accomplices fled after an encounter with Punjab Police in a crowded locality of Chheharta in Amritsar on Thursday.

The two arrested were identified as Ravi and Rafi. The incident took place in the busy Narayanghar locality of Chheharta.

Acting on a tip-off, police raided and chased the accused. Being a congested locality, the criminals abandoned their car and ran to escape. The police managed to get hold of two of the accused after they entered a house. Three of their accomplices managed to flee.

Commissioner of police Jaskaran Singh reached the spot. Efforts are on to arrest of the three accused.

The police recovered five weapons from the accused.