Five AK-47 rifles, five pistols recovered from field along Indo-Pak border in Punjab’s Ferozepur

A joint team of Punjab Police and the Border Security Force (BSF) recovered five AK-47 rifles, five pistols and nine magazines from a field along the India-Pakistan border in Ferozepur district on Tuesday midnight.

Punjab director general of police Gaurav Yadav tweeted the recovery in the followup of the seizure of 13kg of heroin from neighbouring Tarn Taran and Amritsar districts on Monday.

Acting on a tip-off, the personnel of the BSF’s 136 Battalion and police searched the area near Dona Tellu Mal border out post and found the weapons buried in a field at Wahka village in the border district on Tuesday midnight.

The field belongs to Gurjant Singh and is located 1,600 metres from the border out post.

No one has been arrested in the case yet, police said, adding investigation was on.

The recovery comes a day after the BSF shot down two Pakistani drones and recovered 10kg of heroin in the adjoining border districts of Tarn Taran and Amritsar. In Amritsar, the drone was shot down by BSF’s women’s squad leading to the recovery of 3.1kg of narcotics, while in the second incident in Tarn Taran, 7.5kg of narcotics was seized.

The personnel fired at the drone at 10.47 pm on Monday after they noticed it entering Indian territory near Chaharpur village, 40km north of Amritsar city. The BSF recovered a partially damaged hexacopter weighing 18kg and carrying 3.1kg of narcotics wrapped in white polythene.

BSF personnel intercepted and shot down another drone at Kalash Havelian in Tarn Taran district at 10.05pm on Monday. A hexacopter, weighing about 20 kg, along with a packet of narcotics weighting 7.5kg was recovered from a field.

On November 25, BSF personnel shot down a China-made quadcopter, DJI Matrice 300 RTK, that entered Indian territory from Pakistan near Daoke village in Amritsar district.

There has been an increase in the movement of Pakistani drones at the Punjab border with 250 spotted so far this year, whereas the figure was 100 in 2021.