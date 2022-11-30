Punjab registers 137 FIRs related to glorification of weapons

Punjab has registered 137 FIRs related to glorification of weapons ever since the drive of the Punjab government started against the gun culture in the state around two weeks ago.

The cases have been registered under Section 188 of the IPC and under the Arms Act, the IG, headquarters, Sukhchain Singh Gill said.

The details were shared by the IG during his weekly press conference in which he clarified that there is not any restriction on issuance of new arms licences and carrying them for the purpose of self-defence in the state.

Clearing the air over the confusion created about the drive against glorification of arms, he said that a person can carry his/her licenced weapon but should not glorify or display it in way to threat someone.

Notably, the drive was started by the Punjab government on the directions of chief minister Bhagwant Singh Mann on November 13 in which he warned against glorification of weapons in any form, including social media and songs.

He said, similarly, new arms licenses are being issued on a merit basis considering threat perception after proper verification.

Under this special drive, verification of licenced weapons are being carried out, besides verifying addresses of licensees.

The IG said that people were given 72 hours window period to remove their pictures with firearms from social media platforms to stop this glorification of weapons.

Apart from this, strict action is being taken against hate crimes, said the IGP, while adding that all CPs/SSPs have been asked to adopt zero tolerance against hate mongers, who deliberately try to destroy the social fabric of society.