Two arms suppliers arrested, 10 pistols seized in Punjab’s Bathinda

Bathinda

The district police on Saturday arrested two illegal arms suppliers and recovered 10 pistols and several rounds of ammunition from their possession.

Bathinda senior superintendent of police (SSP) J Elencehzian said that Harmeet Singh, a resident of Jind in Haryana and Amritpal Singh, who belongs to Muktsar, Police said the accused were arrested by the crime investigation agency (CIA) in a special operation.

The SSP said both were involved in a similar case in Barnala and police investigations have been summoned for further probe.

Elencehzian said the accused were getting illicit weapons from Madhya Pradesh (MP) and supplying it to people in Punjab.

“Police teams are working on specific inputs. Efforts are on to trace the source and end users of illicit weapons,” said the SSP.

A trend of criminals getting illegal weapons from MP is on the rise. Last month too, the district police arrested one Mohit Kumar for smuggling illicit weapons from MP.

“It has been found that such weapons are first supplied to Delhi from where these are distributed further. Our teams are active to get more recoveries in the same case,” the SSP added.

