Chandigarh: Two held for kidnapping, gang-raping 2 Class 9 students

: The police on Saturday arrested two persons for allegedly gang-raping two Class 9 students of a government school in Chandigarh. Chandigarh Police initially registered a case of kidnapping following complaint by their family members after the victims (15 years) went missing from their respective houses on August 9. (Getty image)

The police have identified the accused as a 23-year-old city resident, who has completed his B.Tech, and a 20-year-old lab technician. Both accused and victims have known each other since long, the police said.

The police initially registered a case of kidnapping following complaint by their family members after the victims (15 years) went missing from their respective houses on August 9. Later, it came to the fore that both accused took the victims to Zirakpur in Mohali where one of the accused owns a flat.

The victims were allegedly gangraped in the said flat after which the accused didn’t allow them to return home.

According to sources, the accused hired a taxi for the victims and sent them to Punjab.

Meanwhile, the police had put the phone numbers of the accused and a victim on surveillance following which a police team was sent to Punjab.

Using personal and technical intelligence, the victims were traced in Beas of Amritsar district. After the victims narrated the entire incident to the police, cops traced the accused and arrested them.

Both the accused have been booked under Sections 363 (punishment for kidnapping), 376 DA (punishment for gang rape on woman under sixteen years of age ), 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and under Sections 4 (punishment for penetrative sexual assault), 6 (punishment for aggravated penetrative sexual assault) of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act at a city police station.

In another case involving a minor, the Manimajra police have booked multiple accused under Sections 13 (use of child for pornographic purposes) and 6 (punishment for aggravated penetrative sexual assault) of the POCSO along with Section 506 (criminal intimidation) of the IPC.

Manimajra police received a Zero FIR from Panchkula police on Saturday. According to sources, the accused are not residents of Chandigarh and the incident happened last year in July. The police are yet to arrest the accused.

Recent incidents

August 7: Police arrested a 17-year-old boy for allegedly raping a 10-year-old girl in Maloya.

August 9: A 30-year-old-man held for allegedly raping an eight-year-old niece of his wife.

May 18: A Class 7 girl of a government school in Chandigarh was allegedly gang-raped by her five schoolmates. All five juveniles were arrested.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Nikhil Sharma Nikhil Sharma is a staff reporter who covers Faridkot district in the Mansa region of Punjab. ...view detail