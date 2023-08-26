Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
News / Cities / Chandigarh News / Hoshiarpur: 2 held in illicit liquor case flee police custody

Hoshiarpur: 2 held in illicit liquor case flee police custody

ByHT Correspondent, Hoshiarpur
Aug 26, 2023 11:11 PM IST

While police officials refused to divulge any information about the incident, sources said the duo jumped off the police car when it slowed down near Kakkon village on Dasuya road.

Two persons arrested in an illicit liquor case escaped from Dasuya police custody on Saturday evening, when they were being driven to the jail after being produced in court. While police officials refused to divulge any information about the incident, sources said the duo jumped off the police car when it slowed down near Kakkon village on Dasuya road. The area was immediately sealed and a search operation launched, the sources added.

Two persons arrested in an illicit liquor case escaped from Dasuya police custody on Saturday evening, when they were being driven to the jail after being produced in court. (HT File)
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
search operation
Sign in
Sign out
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP