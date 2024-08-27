Two arrested, two booked for illegal LPG sale in Pinjore; 46 cylinders seized

Police have booked two persons for selling cooking gas cylinders in the black market and recovered 56 LPG cylinders following a raid on a single-storey house in Shahpur village in Pinjore. When the police team reached Nasib’s house, they found 13 cylinders of which 11 cylinders were empty and two were full. (iStock)

The accused were identified as Nasib Singh, alias Jinder, of Shahpur village, and Suraj of Hardoi in Uttar Pradesh. He was staying on rent in Manimajra.

Panchkula police had conducted a raid following a tip-off that Nasib had illegally stored LPG gas cylinders in his house and was selling them. When the police team reached Nasib’s house, they found 13 cylinders of which 11 cylinders were empty and two were full. They also found a vehicle parked outside the house that had come to supply the Indane LPG cylinders.

The team recovered 43 empty gas cylinders in the vehicle whose driver identified as Suraj was standing close to the vehicle. He told the team that he had come to supply LPG cylinders to Nasib.

The team registered a case under relevant sections of the Essential Commodities Act and The Liquefied Petroleum Gas (Regulation of Supply and Distribution) Order at Pinjore police station.