Two arrested with 59 boxes of liquor in Chandigarh

After recovering 35 boxes of illicit liquor on Tuesday, Chandigarh Police seized another 59 on Wednesday and arrested two men.

A police team arrested one Raj Kumar after recovering 34 boxes from his house in Sector 24. Kumar revealed the alcohol was meant for supply during the dry days in view of the Chandigarh municipal corporation elections slated for December 24.

The cartons included bottles of Charlie XXX rum, King’s Gold whisky, All Seasons whisky and Royal Stag whisky. A case under the Excise Act was registered against Raj Kumar and his aide, Anil, at the Sector 11 police station. Anil is at large.

Similarly, the crime cell of Chandigarh Police arrested Jagbir, 32, hailing from Jind, Haryana, after finding 25 boxes of countrymade liquor in his possession. The boxes were stacked in his Maruti Swift car, which was stopped for checking near the Sector-22 dispensary. Another case was registered under the Excise Act.

In view of the MC elections on December 24, the UT administration had declared December 22 to 24 and December 27 (counting day) as dry days.

All liquor shops (both wholesale and retail) and other establishments, which have been issued licences to sell liquor, have been prohibited to sell and serve liquor during the dry days.