Two battalions of disaster relief force to be set up in Haryana

Haryana chief minister Nayab Singh Saini on Saturday announced that two battalions of the Haryana disaster relief force will be established to handle emergency situations. Haryana chief minister Nayab Singh Saini during a meeting in Chandigarh on Saturday. (Source:X)

Saini who was reviewing the functioning of the fire and emergency services under the revenue and disaster management department said for the renewal of fire safety certificates, the no objection certificate (NoC) will be granted automatically upon application.

However, after renewal, officials will conduct random checks within 15 days. He instructed that accountability and time limits should be fixed at every level, and the fire NoC should be linked with the CM dashboard. He directed strict action against employees who keep NoC applications pending.

The chief minister directed officials to purchase two fire engines equipped with advanced 101-meter technology soon.

In addition, 13 hydraulic platform fire vehicles of different heights and 250 firefighting vehicles for block-level use will also be procured.

The capacity of water pipes in fire engines will be increased up to 1,000 meters so that they can be effectively used in crowded areas during emergencies.

Saini instructed that the fire and disaster training institute in Jind should function as per National Disaster Response Force standards and provide training for dealing with disasters such as earthquakes, fires, and floods. He also directed officials to collect data of all swimmers in the state and create a dedicated portal.

He further said that as per the ministry of home affairs guidelines, mapping had been done for setting up new fire stations, and under this plan, 59 new fire stations will be opened in the state. He also directed officials to purchase 10 modern fire-fighting robots soon, which will be used initially on a pilot basis.