Two Bihar men held with 3 kg opium in Ambala

Published on Dec 10, 2022 04:06 AM IST

ASP Pooja Dabla said the two Bihar men was nabbed with the contraband after a raid on Thursday and a case was registered at the Ambala Sadar police station

The accused were identified as Amlesh Sahni and Ashok Sahni, both natives of Bihar. (iStock)
ByHT Correspondent, Ambala

The CIA-1 unit of Ambala police arrested two men after recovering 3.10 kg opium and 80,000 drug money from them.

They were identified as Amlesh Sahni and Ashok Sahni, both natives of Bihar.

ASP Pooja Dabla said the duo was nabbed with the contraband after a raid on Thursday and a case was registered at the Ambala Sadar police station.

“Ashok lives in a rented accommodation in Ambala. Amlesh used to bring the drugs from Bihar and both sell them locally. Their supplier and other details will be probed during remand,” Dabla told the media.

The accused will be presented before a court on Saturday, a spokesperson said.

