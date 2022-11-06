Two bikers killed in accident in Yamunanagar

: Two bikers were crushed to death by an SUV near Araiyan Wala village in Yamunanagar. The deceased have been identified Sachin, 25, and Gulshan, 33, both residents of Kalesar in the district. Sachin’s uncle Basant, a taxi driver, in his complaint to the police said that he was going home from the same road behind the bikers. “I noticed that an overspeeding Range Rover SUV coming from opposite side was trying to overtake and all of a sudden hit the bike upfront. Locals took both of them to a nearest hospital, where they were declared dead,” the man said. A case was registered against unknown persons at Pratap Nagar police station.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}