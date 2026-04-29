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Two blasts in 3 months: Railway police bats for CCTV surveillance along freight corridor

The blast occurred around 10pm near Bathonia village on the Rajpura-Shambhu railway line in Patiala district on Monday night, an incident senior police officials said was a botched attempted detonation

Published on: Apr 29, 2026 06:20 am IST
By Karam Prakash, Patiala
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Lack of video surveillance along the dedicated freight corridor (DFC) would have made it impossible to crack the Monday night blast case had the accused not died, giving investigators vital clues, special director general of police (railways) Shashi Prabha Dwivedi said on Tuesday.

Police officials during an investigation at the Rajpura-Shambhu railway track in Patiala district on Tuesday. (PTI)

The blast occurred around 10pm near Bathonia village on the Rajpura-Shambhu railway line in Patiala district on Monday night, an incident senior police officials said was a botched “attempted detonation.”

Suspected bomber, Jagroop Singh of Panjwar Khurd in Tarn Taran district, was killed when his explosive device detonated prematurely.

“Had Jagroop Singh, the suspected bomber, not botched up the while planting the improvised explosive device (IED), it would have been nearly impossible to crack the case,” Dwivedi said, who visited the blast site in the morning.

She said the investigation got a critical lead only because the accused died.

Dwivedi said that the investigators were still clueless about a similar blast that took place near Sirhind railway station on January 23 this year.

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Karam Prakash

Karam Prakash is a Patiala-based senior correspondent covering several districts of Malwa region of Punjab. He writes on various domains, including health, agriculture, power and education.

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Home / Cities / Chandigarh / Two blasts in 3 months: Railway police bats for CCTV surveillance along freight corridor
Home / Cities / Chandigarh / Two blasts in 3 months: Railway police bats for CCTV surveillance along freight corridor
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