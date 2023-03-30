Two bodies fished out from canal in Fatehabad

A day after a man and a woman went missing from Fatehabad’s Tohana area, their bodies was spotted by locals in a canal and was fished out later.

A day after a man and a woman went missing from Fatehabad’s Tohana area, their bodies was spotted by locals in a canal and was fished out later. (Getty Images/iStockphoto/ Representational image)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The locals informed the police after spotting the bodies and the police have recovered a suicide note also. A police official said it was not clear whether the man wrote this note or the woman. The duo was said to be neighbours and aged nearly 25 years.

The bodies were sent for the post-mortem examination, the police said.

Two boys drown to death in Charkhi Dadri

Two boys aged 12 and 13 were drowned to death in Satnali feeder canal near Kadma village in Charkhi Dadri on Tuesday evening, said police.

They were studying in Class 8 and their bodies were handed over to their parents after conducting autopsies in the Civil Hospital, Charkhi Dadri. The incident took place when the duo was going to fields and one of them slipped into the canal. The other one jumped into the canal to rescue him but he also drowned.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}