Two booked for firing at police in Ferozepur

Two persons were booked for the charges of attempt to murder and others for firing at police in Ferozepur on Friday night. “During patrolling head constable Nishan Singh of CIA staff of Zira in Ferozepur intercepted two youth on a bike near Hola Wali village, on a motorcycle,” said a police spokesperson.

When signalled to stop, duo threw a plastic bag towards the fields and when the police tried to control both of them, one of them got off the motorcycle and opened fire on the police and fired two gunshots.

Meanwhile, both accused were overpowered and identified as Mandeep Singh alias Ghon, resident of Hola Wali village and Amanpreet Singh alias Ghaint resident of Wada Waryam Singh village. During the search of the accused, 100 grams of heroin, a mobile phone, a country-made pistol, 9 cartridges were recovered from them. Police have booked both under Section 307 (attempt to murder), 353 (assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty), 186 (obstructing public servant in discharge of public functions) Indian Penal Code, Arms Act and NDPS Act while further investigation is going on.

