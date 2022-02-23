Two booked for firing gunshots at Mohali PG accommodation

Police have booked two men for firing gunshots in the air to threaten fellow paying guests (PGs) at Aman Complex in Balongi on Monday night.

The accused have been identified as Gora and Natha, both residents of Nawanshahr, Punjab.

They were booked on the complaint of Vivek Kumar, a native of Himachal Pradesh, who lives in the same PG accommodation as the accused.

Kumar said on Monday night, he returned from his native place with his uncle, who left after sometime. When he was getting back upstairs with a friend, they ran into Gora and Natha, who hurled abuses at them, leading to an altercation.

Suddenly, Gora opened fire in the air and threatened to kill them. Kumar called his uncle back and they filed a police complaint, following which a case under Section 336 (act endangering life or personal safety of others) of the Indian Penal Code and the Arms Act was registered at the Balongi police station. Both accused are at large.

