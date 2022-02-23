Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Two booked for firing gunshots at Mohali PG accommodation
Two booked for firing gunshots at Mohali PG accommodation

The accused, Gora and Natha, both residents of Nawanshahr, Punjab, opened fire to threaten other paying guests in the building at Balongi, Mohali
A case under Section 336 (act endangering life or personal safety of others) of the Indian Penal Code and the Arms Act was registered at the Balongi police station. (HT)
Published on Feb 23, 2022 03:38 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Mohali

Police have booked two men for firing gunshots in the air to threaten fellow paying guests (PGs) at Aman Complex in Balongi on Monday night.

The accused have been identified as Gora and Natha, both residents of Nawanshahr, Punjab.

They were booked on the complaint of Vivek Kumar, a native of Himachal Pradesh, who lives in the same PG accommodation as the accused.

Kumar said on Monday night, he returned from his native place with his uncle, who left after sometime. When he was getting back upstairs with a friend, they ran into Gora and Natha, who hurled abuses at them, leading to an altercation.

Suddenly, Gora opened fire in the air and threatened to kill them. Kumar called his uncle back and they filed a police complaint, following which a case under Section 336 (act endangering life or personal safety of others) of the Indian Penal Code and the Arms Act was registered at the Balongi police station. Both accused are at large.

