Two booked for impersonation during ADA examination

: The Haryana Police have registered a case against two persons for alleged impersonation during the assistant district attorney (ADA) examination held on July 29 in Panchkula.

According to police, after the facial scan of candidates during ADA examination, it was found that Surjeet Singh, son of Dharamvir Jatt from Gadwal in Sonepat has appeared under the name of Kapil Singh.

During the examination, Surjeet’s photograph was scanned as part of the facial biometric verification process. Upon comparison, it was found to be identical to the photograph of another person who had appeared for the HCS (Executive Branch), Other Allied Services Preliminary Examination 2021.

In the HCS exam, Surjeet had appeared under the name of Deepak Kumar at Hindu Sr. Secondary School, Rewari, according to the First Information Report (FIR).

Surjeet used the same photograph in both examinations, indicating a well-planned conspiracy and impersonation, police said.

A case has been registered against Kapil Singh and Surjeet Singh under sections 419, 420, and 120B of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and section 8(1) of the Haryana Public Examination (Prevention of Unfair Means) Act, 2021, a police spokesperson said, adding police are actively investigating the matter, and authorities are taking necessary measures to apprehend the accused.