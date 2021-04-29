Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Two booked for misbehaving with Ambala CMO, civil hospital staff
chandigarh news

Two booked for misbehaving with Ambala CMO, civil hospital staff

Two attendants of a patient were booked for misbehaving with Ambala civil surgeon Dr Kuldeep Singh and civil hospital staff on Wednesday night
By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON APR 29, 2021 04:13 PM IST
Ambala civil surgeon Dr Kuldeep Singh said the two accused were instigating relatives of other patients against the doctors. (HT Photo)

Two attendants of a patient were booked for misbehaving with Ambala civil surgeon Dr Kuldeep Singh and civil hospital staff on Wednesday night.

The incident occurred when the health department staff was checking arrangements on the eve of chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar’s visit to review the Covid situation in the city.

Also read: PM Modi reviews Army’s preparedness, initiatives for management of Covid crisis

The accused were identified as Puneet and Narender Singh, both residents of Ambala. They allegedly misbehaved with the CMO and three doctors besides a nurse. They wanted the doctors to check on their patients and started making videos after losing their cool.

“The two started instigating the relatives of other patients against the doctors. They entered the isolation ward and started making videos, disrupting the treatment of patients,” Dr Kuldeep Singh told the police.

The two were booked under sections of the Disaster Management Act, Prevention of Damage to Public Property Act, Epidemic Diseases Act and the Indian Penal Code at Baldev Nagar police station.

Two attendants of a patient were booked for misbehaving with Ambala civil surgeon Dr Kuldeep Singh and civil hospital staff on Wednesday night.

The incident occurred when the health department staff was checking arrangements on the eve of chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar’s visit to review the Covid situation in the city.

Also read: PM Modi reviews Army’s preparedness, initiatives for management of Covid crisis

The accused were identified as Puneet and Narender Singh, both residents of Ambala. They allegedly misbehaved with the CMO and three doctors besides a nurse. They wanted the doctors to check on their patients and started making videos after losing their cool.

“The two started instigating the relatives of other patients against the doctors. They entered the isolation ward and started making videos, disrupting the treatment of patients,” Dr Kuldeep Singh told the police.

The two were booked under sections of the Disaster Management Act, Prevention of Damage to Public Property Act, Epidemic Diseases Act and the Indian Penal Code at Baldev Nagar police station.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING TOPICS
Coronavirus Live Updates
Covid cases in India
Horoscope Today
Assembly Election News
IPL 2021 Points Table
Irrfan Khan
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP