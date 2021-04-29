PM Modi reviews Army’s preparedness, initiatives for management of spiralling Covid-19 crisis

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday reviewed Army’s preparedness and initiatives for Covid-19 management when Chief of Army Staff General MM Naravane called on him.

"They discussed various initiatives being taken by the Army to help in Covid management," the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) said in a statement.

General Naravane informed PM Modi that medical staff of the Army is being made available to various state governments. He also briefed the PM that Army is setting up temporary hospitals in various parts of the country.

General Naravane told PM Modi that the Army is prepared to set up hospitals for civilians wherever possible and urged the people to approach their nearest army hospitals.

The top General informed PM Modi that the Army has been helping with manpower for imported tankers and vehicles where specialised skills are required to manage them.

India is currently struggling with a deadly second wave of coronavirus disease (Covid-19) infection and hospitals in several states are reeling under a shortage of medical oxygen and beds as the number of cases see an exponential rise.

India on Thursday recorded 3,79,257 fresh Covid-19 infections and 3,645 deaths reported in 24 hours.