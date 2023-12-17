Two booked for murder bid after domestic dispute in Mohali

Two men were booked for attempting to murder their stepmother’s brothers after a domestic spat.

Two men were booked for a murder bid after domestic dispute in Mohali. (HT File)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The accused have been identified as Mohammad Eiaj, 23, and his brother Mohammad Shahwan, 20.

Stay tuned with breaking news on HT Channel on Facebook. Join Now

The complainant Furkan Ahmad, a 38-year-old cab driver and resident of Maloya told police that his sister was married to Memhmood Gaznavi. It was the second marriage for both and Gaznavi had three son’s from his previous marriage.

Ahmad said his sister had called them after getting into an argument with her husband, following which he and his younger brother Imran Ahmad reached her house in Balongi around 12.15 am. “Both the accused and their accomplices blocked our car. When we got out of the vehicle, the accused stabbed my brother multiple times. He sustained injuries in the neck, back and the ribs,” he added.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Passers-by gathered at the spot after the duo raised alarm, following which the accused fled.

The victim was rushed to Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research, Chandigarh, where he is undergoing treatment.

Police have booked the absconding accused under sections 307 (attempt to murder), 34 (act done by several persons) of Indian Penal Code (IPC) at the Balongi police station.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON