Two boys go missing from Rohtak stadium

: Two boys, who had gone for training at the Rajiv Gandhi Stadium here, have been missing for the last two days, with the families alleging that they have been kidnapped.

A police spokesman said they have lodged a missing complaint and prima facie, it was not a case of abduction.

“We are investigating the case,” the spokesperson added.

In his complaint to police, Rajbir Singh, who is staying in Rohtak, said his15-year-old son along with his 17-year-old friend of Jhajjar’s Dighal village went for their regular running training at the stadium here on Saturday evening.

“After completing their training, they left the stadium and since then they have been missing. I received a phone call from my son and he told me that he was abducted by a few people. His mobile phone is switched off now,” the complainant added.