Illicit liquor, lahan seized in Ambala, two arrested

ByHT Correspondent, Ambala
Jul 25, 2023 09:59 PM IST

The police here have arrested two persons for allegedly preparing illicit liquor in their agricultural fields in the rural belt of the city.

Items seized by the police in Ambala.

The cops have also recovered large quantities of illicit liquor and lahan from them that was being sold to people in the nearby areas.

The suspects were identified as Manjit Singh and Ranbir Singh, both brothers and residents of Jandheri village.

They were produced before a court and sent to judicial custody on Monday.

Acting on a tip-off, the police had on Sunday conducted a raid in the village to recover 450 litres of lahan, 37 litres of illicit liquor, various drums, gas cylinders, pipe and a bhatti used to prepare liquor in a room in the field.

A case was registered at Naggal police station.

