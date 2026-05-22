Two brothers held with 5.5 kg heroin, four pistols in Amritsar

: The Counter Intelligence (CI) wing of the Punjab Police, Amritsar, arrested two brothers and recovered 5.5 kg heroin and four pistols along with 10 live cartridges from their possession, said director general of police (DGP) Gaurav Yadav here on Thursday.

During the search, four pistols and 10 live cartridges were seized. (HT Photo)

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Those arrested are Bobby Singh and Harjit Singh of Rokhe village in Ajnala, Amritsar. Police also impounded their motorcycle.

The DGP said the preliminary investigation revealed that the accused were in contact with a cross-border smuggler and received arms/ammunition consignments for further distribution in the state.

The DGP said the CI wing received a tip-off that the accused were en route to deliver a consignment of arms and ammunition near Kale Ghanupur village on the Amritsar bypass highway.

Police teams laid a trap in the area and intercepted the duo while they were travelling on the motorcycle. During the search, four pistols and 10 live cartridges were seized.

During questioning, accused Bobby reportedly disclosed the location of a heroin consignment, leading police to recover 5.5 kg heroin from Bhaka Tara Singh village.

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{{^usCountry}} A case has been registered under Sections 25, 25(1)(a) and 25(8) of the Arms Act, Section 61 (2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BS) and Section 21 of the NDPS Act at the State Special Operation Cell police station here. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} A case has been registered under Sections 25, 25(1)(a) and 25(8) of the Arms Act, Section 61 (2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BS) and Section 21 of the NDPS Act at the State Special Operation Cell police station here. {{/usCountry}}

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2 held with 15 quintals of poppy husk

BARNALA : The Barnala police arrested two interstate drug smugglers near Handiaya Chowk and recovered 60 bags of poppy husk weighing 15 quintals.

Barnala senior superintendent of police (SSP) Sarfaraz Alam stated that the police received a tip-off on Wednesday that the duo, Baljinder Singh, alias Jinda of Dharamkot in Moga, and Sukhdev Singh, alias Sukhchain Singh of Gureh in Ludhiana, used 14-wheeler truck to smuggle poppy husk into Punjab from other states. He said a first information report (FIR) was registered under Sections 15 and 25/61/85 of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act.

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Following the FIR, a police team intercepted the 14-wheeler truck coming from the Sangrur side near Handiaya Chowk at 8.30 pm. A thorough search of the vehicle led to the recovery of the contraband.

Police said Baljinder is a habitual offender with a history of criminal activity, while Sukhdev has no prior criminal record.