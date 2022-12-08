Two brothers injured in firing in Naraingarh

: Two brothers were injured after a gangster, believed to be an aide of gangster Lawrence Bishnoi, allegedly opened fire following an argument with a person outside a marriage palace in Ambala’s Naraingarh, police said on Thursday. The accused has been identified as Vainkat Garg, who has been earlier named in at least eight cases, including attempted murder, in Haryana and Chandigarh. Following the incident on Wednesday night, Garg was also roughed-up by other guests at the event in Rajju Majra village when they tried to get hold of him and prevent more firing, police added. A case was registered against Garg under section 307 of IPC and Arms Act at Naraingarh police station. DSP, Naraingarh, Adarshdeep Singh said that Garg was also thrashed by the public and was admitted with injuries at district civil hospital in Ambala City.

