Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Two cases of assault on kids reported in Ludhiana
chandigarh news

Two cases of assault on kids reported in Ludhiana

Ludhiana man held for brutally torturing his seven -year-old son with a hot knife; stepfather held for voyeurism, sexually assaulting 12-year-old; the two cases of assault on kids were reported from Tibba area
By HT Correspondent, Ludhiana
PUBLISHED ON SEP 08, 2021 02:38 AM IST
The seven-year-old was entirely responsible for looking after his younger brother and the mother never intervened when her husband was torturing the child in Ludhiana, while the stepfather was watching a 12-year-old take a bath. Cases of assault on kids are on the rise. (Representative Image/HT File)

Two cases of assault on minors were reported in the Tibba area on Monday.

In the first case, police arrested a man for torturing his 7-year-old son. He would burn his son with a hot knife over petty issues. The matter came to light when a neighbour alerted a municipal councillor, who in turn called the cops.

The accused, Noor Kaish, 34, works as a labourer at Karamsar Colony of Tibba area. The complainant, Lakhvir Singh, said Noor, his wife and two sons , who are aged seven and one, lived in the neighbourhood. The seven-year-old boy could be heard crying frequently and many neighbours had seen Noor brutally torturing him.

Inspector Parmod Kumar, Tibba police station house officer, said it was found that the accused would beat his son for little things, including eating without permission. The victim said once he ate an apple without permission as he was hungry and his father burnt his arms with a hot knife.

The SHO added that the seven-year-old was entirely responsible for looking after his younger brother and that the mother never intervened when her husband was torturing the child. A medical examination and apparent marks on the boys body have confirmed that he was repeatedly subjected to torture.

A case has been lodged against the accused under Sections 323 (voluntarily causing hurt) and 324 (voluntarily causing hurt by dangerous weapons and means) of the Indian Penal Code, and sections of the Juvenile Justice Act.

Two cases of assault on kids reported in Ludhiana

Man booked for sexually assaulting stepdaughter

In another case, the Tibba Police booked a man for allegedly sexually assaulting his 12-year-old stepdaughter.

The accused had been harassing the victim for a few months and had warned her with dire consequences if she told anybody about the abuse.

The victim’s father had died in 2017 and her mother had remarried after six months. However, five months ago, the accused started touching her inappropriately and then sexually assaulted her.

The victim said that on August 20 she noticed her stepfather watching her through the window while she was taking a bath and raised the alarm, after which the neighbours gathered on the spot.

The girl’s family did not want to lodge a complaint. However, the girl’s paternal uncle took her to the polices station and had her statement recorded.

Assistant sub-inspector Baldev Singh, who is investigating the case, said a case has been registered under Sections 354 (sexual assault) and 354-C (voyeurism) of the Indian Penal Code and sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act.

