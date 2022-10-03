Two caught for theft bid at Mohali’s Industrial Area temple

Two thieves were caught red-handed while trying to steal money and silver jewellery from a temple in Udham Singh Nagar near Industrial Area Phase 8-B

Police said the accused live in the vicinity of the temple and were apprehended by the temple priest during the wee hours of Sunday.

“I woke up around 3 am and saw one of the men trying to remove the currency garlands from the idols of the Goddess Durga. I held him following which he revealed about his accomplice”, the priest said in the complaint.

After the priest raised an alarm, local residents gathered at the spot and informed the police. No case had been registered till the filing of the report.

Satwinder Singh, Station House Officer, Industrial Area said that the case would be registered after investigation and after receiving formal complaint against the men.

Man held attempted theft at ISBT-17

Chandigarh Police booked a man for trying to break into a cash locker at ISBT, Sector 17, on Saturday.

The accused, Rakesh Kumar of Bhagwanpur village in Bihar, was trying to break the cash locker at the bus stand when he was spotted by a security guard.

A case has been registered at the Sector 17 police station.