Two Chandigarh men sentenced to 10-year jail in NDPS case

A district court has awarded 10-year rigorous imprisonment to two persons in a case registered under the Narcotic Drug and Psychotropic Substances Act (NDPS). As per prosecution, on September 8, 2018, a police party apprehended the petitioner and co-accused after recovering 60 vials of injections, including 30 of buprenorphine and 30 of pheniramine maleate, from their possession.

It also imposed a fine of ₹1 lakh on each of them.

The accused, Bhupinder Kumar, alias Batti, from Burail, Chandigarh, and Shiva Thakur, from Sector 46, were convicted under Section 22 of the NDPS Act.

As per prosecution, on September 8, 2018, a police party apprehended the petitioner and co-accused after recovering 60 vials of injections, including 30 of buprenorphine and 30 of pheniramine maleate, from their possession. They were not able to produce any permit for the same.

In court, both accused pleaded innocence and said the recoveries had been planted upon them. The prosecution argued that the recovery was commercial in nature.

Holding the duo guilty, the court sentenced them to 10-year rigorous imprisonment.