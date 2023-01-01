Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Two convicts injured during clash in Ferozepur central jail

Two convicts injured during clash in Ferozepur central jail

chandigarh news
Updated on Jan 01, 2023 09:49 PM IST

Two convicts were injured during a clash in the Ferozepur central jail on Saturday night. The police have filed a case.

SHO, Ferozepur said that the clash between two groups inside the prison was because of personal enmity. (Representational Photo)
ByHT Correspondent, Ferozepur

Two convicts were injured during a clash in the central jail here on Saturday night. The police have filed a case.

The injured convicts have been identified as Harpreet and Amit of Amritsar who were sentenced to jail term under a murder case.

The exact reason behind the scuffle is not known yet but according to the preliminary report, SHO, Ferozepur, Mohit Dhawan said that the clash between two groups inside the prison was because of personal enmity. He also said that both of the injured inmates were taken to the hospital while further investigation is going on.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP