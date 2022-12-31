Two cousins die of suspected drug overdose in Moga

Two cousin brothers died of an alleged drug overdose in the Dharamkot sub-division of Moga district on Saturday. The district police have booked two drug peddlers for culpable homicide. The accused were identified as Manga Singh and Amarjit Singh of Noopur Hakima village in Moga.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The residents of Ferozepur’s village Jhatra, Raju Singh and Rinku were found dead at their friend’s house in Noorpur Hakima village on Saturday. Balkar Singh said that his son Raju and his nephew Rinku were working as daily wagers at Tarn Taran along with Nurpur Hakima resident Karamjit Singh.

“They were drug addicts. We tried to stop them and even asked the drug peddlers not to provide them the drugs. Instead of returning home after finishing their work at Tarn Taran, they went to Noorpur Hakima. They bought drugs from Manga, Amarjit and others. They injected the drugs through a syringe and died at Karamjit’s house. After getting the information, we rushed to Noorpur Hakima and found the dead bodies of both at Karamjit’s house. Syringes were also lying near them,” he added.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

A case was registered under Sections 304 (culpable homicide) and 34 (common intention) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) at Dharamkot police station in Moga.

Investigation officer ASI Jaswinder Singh said that as per the statement of the family of the deceased, the case is found of a suspected drug overdose. “We have registered a case, while further investigation is under process,” he added.