Two days after Dussehra, Chandigarh tricity's daily Covid count climbs to 13
chandigarh news

Two days after Dussehra, Chandigarh tricity’s daily Covid count climbs to 13

Those found infected in Chandigarh are residents of Sectors 21 and 50, and Mauli Jagran; Mohali’s cases came from Dhakoli, Mohali city and Boothgarh
The spike comes two days after huge crowds gathered at Dussehra celebrations across the Chandigarh tricity area without adherence to safety protocols. (Ravi Kumar/HT)
Published on Oct 18, 2021 03:03 AM IST
By HT Correspondent, Chandigarh/mohali/panchkula

Tricity’s daily Covid-19 infections jumped from just two on Saturday to 13 on Sunday, the highest in the past 18 days.

The spike comes two days after huge crowds gathered at Dussehra celebrations across the tricity without adherence to safety protocols.

Over the past 18 days, the tricity had reported cases in double digits only twice, 10 on both October 2 and 14.

The latest infections include seven from Mohali, where no case was reported the day before. Both Chandigarh and Panchkula logged three cases each, up from two and zero, respectively, on Saturday.

Those found infected in Chandigarh are residents of Sectors 21 and 50, and Mauli Jagran. Mohali’s cases came from Dhakoli, Mohali city and Boothgarh.

There was no virus-related death for the 12th consecutive day.

However, tricity’s active cases increased from 60 to 66 in the past 24 hours. At 33, most positive patients are in Mohali, followed by 25 in Chandigarh and eight in Panchkula.

