Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Two die after speeding car rams into bike in Rewari

Two die after speeding car rams into bike in Rewari

ByHT Correspondent, Rohtak
Jul 02, 2023 12:54 PM IST

A Rewari police spokesperson said the mishap occurred when the duo was headed to attend a function and their bike was hit by a speeding car near Pithanwas village

Two men were killed after a speeding car hit their bike in Rewari on Saturday, police officials said..

Two were killed after speeding a car rammed into their bike in Rewari. (HT File)

The deceased have been identified as Kuldeep, 26, and Deepak, 32, both from the Rewari district.

Sharing details about the incident, a Rewari police spokesperson said the mishap occurred when the duo was headed to attend a function and their bike was hit by a speeding car near Pithanwas village.

“The duo died on the spot. The unknown driver managed to flee with the vehicle after the incident,” he added.

A case for rash driving and causing death due to negligence has been registered against the unidentified driver and efforts are on to identify him.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
rewari speeding car
Sign in
Sign out
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP