Two distilleries in Himachal come under ED scanner

Directorate of Enforcement (ED) has attached immovable assets of ₹9.31 crore, which include an industrial plot with factory and building valued at ₹5.31 crore of Kala Amb Distillery in Sirmaur district and Brewery Private Limited in Solan district .

Besides, Land measuring 22,504 sq metres, along with a factory and building worth ₹4 crore, at Holongi village, Arunachal Pradesh, in the name of Dorjee Phuntso Khrime under the provisions of Prevention of Money Laundering Act, 2002 (PMLA) as proceeds of crime generated by supplying liquor illegally in Bihar.

The ED initiated an investigation based on various FIRs and chargesheets under the provisions of the Indian Panel Code, 1860, by Bihar Police against Sunil Bhardwaj and others for illegal supply of liquor in Bihar.

The ED investigation revealed that Sunil Bhardwaj owned a Sunil Distillery Pvt Ltd in Bhangla village. Bhardwaj runs Kala AMB Brewery. Investigation revealed that Bhardwaj in connivance with his accomplice Dorjee Phuntso Khrime, a resident of Papum Pare, Itanagar, Arunachal Pradesh, has incorporated various entities that have been used to get licenses for establishing distillery units and also for running liquor shops in Arunachal Pradesh

The ED sleuths found that Bhardwaj and Dorjee are using a web of their entities, claiming to be involved in the business of liquor, for supplying liquor manufactured and bottled by them into Bihar illegally.

Further, it is also revealed that the liquor was dispatched from the factory of Kala Amb Distillery for Arunachal Pradesh, but the same was diverted to Bihar on the direction of Bhardwaj and Dorjee.

It is also noticed that they used the web of their associated entities for opening various bank accounts for receiving money from the buyers of the illegal liquor supplied in Bihar and by doing so generating proceeds of crime. Investigation revealed that ₹9.31 crore have been deposited in cash in Bihar in the bank accounts of companies and entities of Bhardwaj and Dorjee, which has been generated by the commission of schedule.

