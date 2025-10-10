Two drug addicts arrested for stealing over 30 bikes in Ludhiana

The special branch of Ludhiana Police Commissionerate arrested two accused allegedly involved in stealing at least 30 two-wheelers across the city. The police recovered 10 bikes so far, with further investigations underway. The police recovered 10 bikes so far, with further investigations underway. (HT Photo)

The arrested persons have been identified as Gaurav Kumar alias Ganji (25) of Shaheed Bhagat Singh Colony and Ajay Kumar (27) of Kailash Nagar.

Inspector Beant Juneja, in charge of the special branch, said the arrests were made near Sector 39, Chandigarh Road, when the duo was found riding a bike without proper documents.

Under questioning, they admitted to stealing the vehicle.

An FIR was registered under Sections 303 (2) and 317 (2) of the BNS at Moti Nagar police station.

Acting on their confession, police recovered nine additional stolen bikes from different locations.

Inspector Juneja revealed that the accused are drug addicts who used stolen vehicles to fund their habit. The duo reportedly operated in Samrala Chowk, Moti Nagar and Rose Garden areas, using a master key to unlock bikes. “Both are already facing trial in multiple criminal cases. We expect to gather more information during further questioning to trace other stolen vehicles and dismantle the network,” he added.