Two drug addicts found dead in in Tarn Taran village

Two drug addicts were found dead under mysterious circumstances in Kotli Wasawa Singh village falling under the Bhikhiwind sub-division, police said on Sunday. The deceased have been identified as Baldev Singh and Nishan Singh of the same village. The bodies of the duo deceased were found near a pond situated in the village’s outskirts. Station house officer (SHO) of Valtoha police station Jagdeep Singh said as per the family members of the deceased, the duo were drug addicts. “We are recording the statements of the family members. Further action will be taken as per the statements,” he added. Police sources said Nishan’s brother had also died due to suspected drug overdose around two years ago. Senior superintendent of police (SSP) Ranjit Singh Dhillon said they will check and investigate if the accused had died due to drugs.

