Two drug smugglers arrested after 40 km hot chase; 2 kg heroin, SUV seized

TARN TARAN

Punjab DGP Gaurav Yadav (ANI file)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Police nabbed two drug smugglers after chasing them for around 40 kilometres from Bhikhiwind to Chohla Sahib in Tarn Taran on Sunday.

The police recovered 2kg heroin and also impounded a Mahindra Scorpio SUV in which they were travelling.

Those arrested have been identified as Arshdeep Singh, alias Arsh, of Nurpur village in Ferozepur and Rajpreet Singh, alias Raj, of Maloke village in Ferozepur.

Director general of police (DGP) Gaurav Yadav said based on secret inputs, Tarn Taran police started chasing the Scorpio vehicle from near Bhikhiwind and the police sealed all exit points of the district.

“The hot pursuit of 40km from Bhikhiwind to Chohla Sahib finally ended when smugglers couldn’t cross a police checkpoint led by Chohla Sahib station house officer,” he said, adding that one of the accused injured his ankle while attempting to jump out of a moving vehicle to escape.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Tarn Taran senior superintendent of police (SSP) Ashwani Kapur said investigations are on to identify their aides and more arrests are expected in the coming days.

A case has been registered under Sections 21C and 29 of the NDPS Act at the Chohla Sahib police station in Tarn Taran, he said.

Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news! Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp ChannelsSubscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news! Click here!