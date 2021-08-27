Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Two ETT-TET qualified teachers jump into Bhakra canal, rescued

Teachers under banner of 2,364 ETT-TET Qualified Union held a protest near the canal as they claimed that the government was not adhering to their demand
By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON AUG 27, 2021 12:33 AM IST
Police detain members of ETT Teachers Union who were staging a protest on a Bhakra Canal bridge near Passiana village in Patiala on Thursday. (PTI)

Two ETT-TET qualified teachers jumped into Bhakra Canal near Passiana village on Thursday over the failure of the state government in issuing them appointment letters against their recruitment in the state education department.

However, they were rescued by the team of divers deployed at the spot.

Teachers under banner of 2,364 ETT-TET Qualified Union held a protest near the canal as they claimed that the government was not adhering to their demand.

Union leader Amarjit Singh said the government advertised 2,364 posts in March 2020 and took written examination in November last year. “In December 2020, as many 2,364 candidates were selected on the basis of written examination following which the scrutiny of documents was carried,” he said.

Bikramjit Singh, another teacher, said the government has not issued appointment letters to selected candidates.

“We have met officials of the education department multiple times, but to no avail. Most of ETT-TET qualified teachers are jobless as private schools they were working with have relieved them due to Covid-19 pandemic,” he said.

The protest was on till the filing of the report.

