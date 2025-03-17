Two former PDP leaders rejoin party in Mehbooba’s presence

Two former legislators, previously associated with the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), returned to the party in the presence of president Mehbooba Mufti on Sunday. PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti (File)

Mansoor Hussain Suharwardy and Yasir Reshi joined the PDP after around four years after quitting the party.

“Former MLA Mansoor Hussain Suharwardy & MLC Yasir Reshi returned to JKPDP in presence of Mehbooba Mufti at party HQ in Srinagar,” the party said in a post on X.

“Welcomed by VP Mohd Sartaj Madni, parliamentary board chief Abdul Rehman Veeri, general secretaries Adv Abdul Haq Khan, Mohammad Khursheed Aalam, senior party leaders and former ministers Syed Nayeem Akhter Andrabi, Adv Gh Nabi Lone Hanjura, & Ms Asiya Naqash,” it said.

Suharwardy, once considered a close aide of Mehbooba Mufti, had quit the party in 2021 to later join the People’s Conference led by Sajad Lone. In the 2024 assembly elections, he had decided to fight as an Independent candidate from Anantnag in south Kashmir.

“I had left the party during a big ‘earthquake’ which took away our constitution, our flag and our state. There was a lot of chaos...I was born in PDP since its formation,” he said.

After quitting PDP in 2021, Reshi had joined the Peoples Conference led by Sajad Lone. However, he had also quit PC and joined Awami Ittehad Party (AIP) led Engineer Abdul Rashid in September 2024.