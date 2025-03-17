Menu Explore
Search Search
Monday, Mar 17, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Two former PDP leaders rejoin party in Mehbooba’s presence

ByHT Correspondent, Srinagar
Mar 17, 2025 07:14 AM IST

Mansoor Hussain Suharwardy and Yasir Reshi joined the PDP after around four years after quitting the party

Two former legislators, previously associated with the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), returned to the party in the presence of president Mehbooba Mufti on Sunday.

PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti (File)
PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti (File)

Mansoor Hussain Suharwardy and Yasir Reshi joined the PDP after around four years after quitting the party.

“Former MLA Mansoor Hussain Suharwardy & MLC Yasir Reshi returned to JKPDP in presence of Mehbooba Mufti at party HQ in Srinagar,” the party said in a post on X.

“Welcomed by VP Mohd Sartaj Madni, parliamentary board chief Abdul Rehman Veeri, general secretaries Adv Abdul Haq Khan, Mohammad Khursheed Aalam, senior party leaders and former ministers Syed Nayeem Akhter Andrabi, Adv Gh Nabi Lone Hanjura, & Ms Asiya Naqash,” it said.

Suharwardy, once considered a close aide of Mehbooba Mufti, had quit the party in 2021 to later join the People’s Conference led by Sajad Lone. In the 2024 assembly elections, he had decided to fight as an Independent candidate from Anantnag in south Kashmir.

“I had left the party during a big ‘earthquake’ which took away our constitution, our flag and our state. There was a lot of chaos...I was born in PDP since its formation,” he said.

After quitting PDP in 2021, Reshi had joined the Peoples Conference led by Sajad Lone. However, he had also quit PC and joined Awami Ittehad Party (AIP) led Engineer Abdul Rashid in September 2024.

rec-icon Recommended Topics
Share this article
See More
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, March 17, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On