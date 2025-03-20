Two friends stabbed to death in Panipat

Two young men were allegedly stabbed to death Tuesday late evening by a group of men following a fight on Holi, police said on Wednesday. Police inspecting the spot where the incident took place in Karnal on Wednesday. (HT Photo)

The deceased were identified as Suraj, 21, and Neeraj, 18, both locals and close friends.

Police said that the incident happened at Jasbir Colony area of the town at around 9.30 pm.

Neeraj’s father said that his son had gone out with his friend Suraj, when they were informed about the incident over phone by some locals.

He said that both the men were taken to hospital with stab injuries, but Niraj was declared dead and Suraj died during treatment.

A murder case was registered on Neeraj’s father’s complaint, a police spokesperson said.

On Wednesday, SP Lokender Singh inspected the crime spot under the limits of Tehsil Camp police station and said that four teams have been formed to nab the accused.