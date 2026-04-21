Two from Chandigarh tricity land perfect 100 percentile in JEE Main Session 2

Two students from the tricity scored a perfect 100 percentile in the JEE (Main) Session 2 results, declared by the National Testing Agency on Monday. Aarush Singhal of Chandigarh bagged AIR 8. (HT)

Among them, Aarush Singhal of Chandigarh led with all-India rank (AIR) 8 and Arnav Gandhi of Panchkula bagged AIR 22.

As many as 26 candidates nationwide secured 100 percentile in the exam, even as 2,50,182 candidates qualified for JEE (Advanced), the gateway to the IITs.

Aarush, who lives in Sector 37-D with his parents and a younger brother, had already signalled his trajectory in Session 1 of JEE Main, held in January, where he scored 99.99 percentile.

His sights are set on IIT Bombay for computer science, a goal with roots going back to Class 4, when he first began participating in computer competitions, including web design and programming contests.

As for the future, he speaks of entrepreneurship as much as engineering, with an eye on building something of his own. Basketball is a regular outlet away from the books. His father, Nakul Singhal, is a software engineer and his mother, Malti Singhal, is a homemaker.

Aarush’s approach to one of the county’s most competitive examinations was, by his own account, deliberately unhurried.

Rather than grinding through 12 to 14 hour study sessions, he swore by shorter, more focussed stretches of work, intense in quality, but broken up with regular breaks. “Consistency matters more than long hours,” he said, summing up the philosophy that carried him to a perfect score.

Arnav, originally a resident of Sector 13, Hisar, has been staying in Bhavan Vidyalaya’s hostel in Panchkula for his studies, and had continued to go to school alongside his JEE preparation.